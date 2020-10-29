(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced $10 million in funding Thursday to replace the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield.
“I wanted [the bridge project] really bad,” Justice said in a statement. “This situation impacts over 1,900 people, and they have to drive all over kingdom come. I didn’t know how we would do it, but I just told all our great people to stay after it and find a way, and that’s exactly what we did.”
A new bridge will replace the bridge built in 1940 and was shut down in 2019 after an inspection from the West Virginia Division of Highways found it to be unsafe. The bridge crosses the East End and North Side of the city and crosses the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
The old bridge was owned in part by the city and the Norfolk Southern Railway. The railroad company will relinquish ownership of the bridge but will provide part of the funds to the city and access and flagging for construction.
Justice also has announced $389,000 in funding for improvements to lighting, sidewalks and rail trails across southern West Virginia, which is part of $5.5 million in similar grants awarded this week throughout the state.
This week’s announcements include $2.5 million for projects in north-central West Virginia and $1.6 million for projects in the Metro Valley region. Funding for these grants will come through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, which is administered through the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
“I was in a meeting on Monday evening and these grants came in,” Justice said in a statement Thursday. “I said the faster we get these out to the people, the better off it’ll be for everyone.”
The grant funding will cover 12 grants for projects in eight north-central West Virginia, 12 grants for projects in the Metro Valley and five grants in four southern counties. This week’s announcements are part of a recent wave of TARNP grants, which include 47 grants worth over 8.6 million for 29 counties across West Virginia. The state has awarded more than $16 million worth of grants this year for projects across the state.
“It’s just more and more goodness that's happening within our communities in West Virginia,” Justice said. “It’s helping with lighting, sidewalks, and rail trails. And it’s helping us drive tourism and inspire more and more people to come to West Virginia.”