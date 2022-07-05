(The Center Square) – Three drug distributors will not be held liable for any role in the opioid epidemic affecting two West Virginia localities, according to a federal court ruling.
Cabell County and Huntington filed lawsuits against three drug distributors, alleging their distribution of opioids contributed to the epidemic in their localities and created a public nuisance. However, the court ruled the distributors were not at fault for the overuse of opioids and addiction problems caused by their use.
"The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington,” U.S. District Judge David Faber said in his opinion, according to the Associated Press.
“And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law," Faber added. "In view of the court's findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants' favor."
The three distributors the localities sued were AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
West Virginia has received hundreds of millions of dollars from pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the opioid epidemic to date, but each of these cases ended in settlements, rather than going to trial. Other states have received large sums of money, as well, but this case is the first opioid epidemic lawsuit to go to trial.