(The Center Square) – Jarred Cannon, currently running for election in the West Virginia House of Delegates, will join the chamber early after Gov. Jim Justice appointed him to fill a vacant seat.
Cannon is a Republican who won his primary to represent the party in the 2022 election for the 21st House District. He will join the House before his election to represent the 22nd District under the old map lines to fill a vacancy left by former Del. Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, resigning his position. He will continue running to represent the new 21st District.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Justice for his confidence in appointing me to represent the 22nd District in the House of Delegates,” Cannon said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor and I am ready to get to work with the governor and legislative leadership on day one to help make West Virginia the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”
Cannon is a native West Virginian and a business owner. He is a graduate from West Virginia University and serves on the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association. He is also an organizer and counselor at the conservative youth leadership camp, Camp Lincoln. The district represents parts of Putnam, Boone, Lincoln and Logan counties.
“I am very excited to appoint Jarred to this position in the House of Delegates,” Justice said in a statement. “He is going to work hard to represent the people of the 22nd District well, and I look forward to seeing him serve the state that I know he loves.”
Jeffries resigned from his seat after securing a job in Florida. Justice and other lawmakers rebuked him and called for his resignation about a year ago after he posted TikTok videos that graphically discussed oral sex and other things of a sexual nature.