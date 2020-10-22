(The Center Square) – West Virginia was ranked just inside the top half of states for its business tax climate in the Tax Foundation’s annual State Business Tax Climate Index.
The state ranked 22nd out of 50 states for its overall business tax climate for 2021 – a slight improvement from its ranking of 23rd from the previous year. West Virginia ranked within the top half of states in three of the five categories outside of the overall ranking.
"It's certainly a positive trend that we continue a climb up the Tax Foundation's ranking,” Garrett Ballengee, the executive director of the free-market West Virginia Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, told The Center Square in an email.
Property tax was West Virginia’s best category, ranking 10th – an improvement of seven spots from the previous year. The state has the fifth-lowest property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value at 0.54% and the eighth-lowest state and local property collections per capita at $915.
West Virginia ranked 17th in corporate taxes and 19th in sales tax, both of which were slightly worse than last year’s rankings (15th and 18th, respectively).
The state’s top corporate tax rate is 6.5%. The state sales tax rate is 6%, which was the 17th highest, but its average local sales tax rate is 0.5%, which brings the combined state and average local sales tax to 6.5%, which was the 19th lowest.
The per-gallon gasoline tax was ranked 16th highest at 35.7 cents a gallon, and the tax on a 20-pack of cigarettes was right around the middle of the pack at $1.20. West Virginia had the 16th-lowest state and local general sales tax collections per capita at $726.
The state’s worst-performing categories were its individual income tax and unemployment insurance tax, both of which ranked 28th. The top individual income tax rate is 6.5%.
Ballengee said West Virginia has a lot of areas in which there is room for improvement.
“Unfortunately, we're lower than where the state needs to be in order to turn its economic fortunes around,” Ballengee said. “From educational attainment and demographics to a rather negative reputation, West Virginia is facing substantial headwinds in the years to come, so the state really must continue to prioritize a friendly tax structure that stimulates business and job creation. I would really like to see the state set some major goals in the years to come, either eliminating its investment-killing 'inventory tax' or a complete phasing out of its personal income tax.
"Those are certainly lofty – and challenging – goals, but I think they would show the rest of the country that West Virginia is serious about job creation and promoting prosperity."
West Virginia was second-best when compared with neighboring states, being outranked only by Kentucky, which came in 19th. Virginia ranked 26th, Pennsylvania 27th, Ohio 39th and Maryland 44th.
Wyoming was the highest-ranked state in the country, and New Jersey was the lowest.