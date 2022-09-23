(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education.
Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, which provides campus-based childcare services. More than $111,000 will go to West Virginia State University to support its Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language program.
“Our higher education institutions in West Virginia provide top-notch, accessible educational services for students in fields of study they are passionate about,” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a statement.
“This funding will help continue this by expanding the international studies department at WVSU, and supporting child care services on campus at WVU,” the senator continued. “I will continue to advocate for the resources our colleges and universities in West Virginia need to create opportunities for our students to be successful and thrive.”
In total, this provides the state’s higher education system with more than $507,000.