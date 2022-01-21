(The Center Square) – Three parents filed a lawsuit to block the implementation of a West Virginia school choice program with the help of the Public Funds Public Schools campaign, which is supported by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The lawsuit seeks to block the state’s Hope Scholarship Program, which sets up education savings accounts so parents can use public money to send their children to private schools or to homeschool them, rather than go to public schools. Parents whose children are accepted into the program could use vouchers worth up to $4,600 per year for these expenses, which would have otherwise been spent on their children’s public education costs.
PFPS criticized the law, arguing it would divert money away from public schools. The group alleged it violates the state constitution, claiming the language of the Education Article can only provide a system of free public schools and cannot create a separate system of private and homeschooling. The group also argued the legislature cannot undermine its duty to provide public education by diverting money to private education and cannot reduce public education funds except for a compelling, narrowly tailored purpose.
“We will not stand by as West Virginia officials, who should be prioritizing the public schools that are open to all and serve the vast majority of students, turn instead to funding vouchers,” PFPS Director Jessica Levin said in a statement. “We are honored to represent the families challenging this law and support the many West Virginians fighting for their public schools.”
The Cardinal Institute, a state-based, free-market think tank, criticized the PFPS lawsuit, claiming it is trying to undermine school choice.
"Sadly, this is yet another attempt to undermine an education choice program on what can only be described as dubious legal grounds,” Garrett, Ballengee, the executive director of the Cardinal Institute, said in a statement.
“These frivolous lawsuits occur across the country so opponents of educational freedom can slow down and limit options available to families and students,” Ballengee said. “Education choice programs, like West Virginia's Hope Scholarship, have a stellar record in the courts, and we are confident that will be the case in West Virginia, as well. It is our hope that this lawsuit is adjudicated quickly, and the state can go on about its business in providing the most expansive education freedom program to families who desperately desire education options."
The lawsuit was filed in the circuit court of Kanawha County.