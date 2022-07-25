(The Center Square) – A bill that would clarify West Virginia’s abortion laws will be considered during a legislative special session that begins today after Gov. Jim Justice amended the docket shortly before the start of the session at noon.
West Virginia has a law on the books that prohibits abortion in most cases, but a court temporarily blocked enforcement of the 150-year-old rule last week. Lawmakers will consider legislation that would rewrite and clarify the state’s abortion ban by amending the language and clearing up any conflict it may have with other state laws.
“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a special session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Justice said in a statement. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”
The governor’s amendment adds an item to the docket, which asks lawmakers to clarify and modernize the existing law to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions to ensure certainty of such laws.
West Virginia has a law on the books that outlaws abortion, except when the drugs or the procedure that cause an abortion are meant to save the life of the mother or child. The law establishes a felony for any person who otherwise administers drugs to a woman or uses any other means to “destroy her unborn child” or cause a miscarriage. Anyone found guilty is subject to a prison sentence between three and 10 years, but if the woman dies from the procedure, then the guilty party is subject to murder charges.
The law became unenforceable when the U.S. Supreme Court declared abortion to be a constitutional right in the Roe V. Wade case. Although West Virginia lawmakers never repealed that law, they set up a separate regulatory framework for abortion laws, which was consistent with the ruling.
When Roe V. Wade was overturned, the state intended to enforce the pre-Roe ban again, but a court found that there was potential conflict between the ban and the post-Roe regulatory framework, and temporarily barred the state from enforcing the ban. Lawmakers intend to clear up any contradictions or confusions in the law so the state can continue to enforce the ban.
Lawmakers are also considering legislation that would reduce the state’s income tax by 10%, which was the original plan for the special session. The governor’s proposal would not be a flat tax, but rather a tiered cut that gives larger breaks to low-income West Virginians. Those who earn more money would still receive a cut, but not as large of a cut.