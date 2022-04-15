(The Center Square) – An energy company is building West Virginia’s largest solar farm on land previously the location of one of the state’s largest coal mines, the company announced.
SEVA West Virginia will develop 3,000 acres of the former Hobet mining site in Boone and Lincoln Counties into a solar farm. The counties are in southern West Virginia. The company is partnering with the counties’ economic authorities and the state on this project.
“I am inspired by the blank canvas presented in Boone and Lincoln counties,” SEVA President Devanna Corley said in a statement. “There is a real opportunity to bring new business, grow population, develop tourism, and teach our children about the importance of renewable energy.”
The solar farm development is part of the broader Sun Park development plan for 5,800 acres of the location. According to a news release, the multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience and tourism and hospitality venues. The news release states that the development plan will create new high-paying jobs and improve the quality of life for residents.
“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said in a statement. “I am pleased by the continued investments in our communities and will work with SEVA WV to further economic development opportunities across the Mountain State.”
SEVA is currently in early talks with renewable energy company Savion, LLC, regarding work on the solar array portion of the project. A spokesperson for Savion told The Center Square the two companies are separate, and noted some media outlets misreported them as being part of the same company.