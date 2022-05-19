(The Center Square) – The federal government approved millions of dollars worth of funding for West Virginia for various projects and services, including money for housing programs, health care centers, broadband expansion, water infrastructure and economic revitalization.
More than $37.7 million was approved for 20 West Virginia housing authorities, which will go toward rental assistance, substance use disorder assistance, homelessness and housing instability. The money was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said in a statement.
“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse,” Manchin added. “I am pleased HUD is investing more than $37 million to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”
Most of the money will go toward community development block grants to the state and nine cities. The money will also go to the Recovery Housing Program, HOME Investment Partnerships, the Housing Trust Fund, the Emergency Solutions Grant and other programs.
The Department of Health and Human Service approved nearly $18.1 million for six health care centers in West Virginia The largest grant is more than $7.6 million for the Valley Health Systems in Huntington.
Nearly $6.5 million in federal money will be used for water infrastructure in McDowell County to provide potable water and fire protection services to 50 businesses. The state will provide another $1.6 million in funding. Another $1.2 million will go to a broadband expansion project in Princeton.
The water and broadband grants were approved by the Economic Development Administration and the funding was provided through the American Rescue Plan.
“The Economic Development Administration is dedicated to working with communities to support their locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a statement. “The projects announced today will provide critical infrastructure upgrades and access to high-speed internet services, supporting job growth and economic diversity in West Virginia.”
More than $26.6 million in funding was approved through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement for economic development on abandoned mine locations in the state.