(The Center Square) – An energy company has secured a deal to construct a new coal power plant in Mason County, West Virginia, which is expected to process more than 2.7 million tons of coal every year.
Frontieras North America, which is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences, will build its first FASForm plant in the county, The company expects to complete its construction and begin commission toward the end of 2023. It expects to create more than 500 jobs.
“We are excited to bring Frontieras to the forefront of the energy market and engage with the great people of Mason County,” Matthew McKean, the CEO and Co-Founder of Frontieras, said in a statement.
“Frontieras’ selection of its West Virginia site allows us to receive and ship products across the globe,” McKean said. “Our interactions with State officials to the local business community have provided insight into the positive working relationship that we expect as we break ground, bring the FASForm Plant online and employ citizens of West Virginia. The entire Frontieras team is looking forward to engaging with and becoming an active participant within the community.”
The company chose the location because of its access to raw materials, its local workforce and its access to Class 1 freight rail, roads and imports and exports of feedstock and FASForm products from the Ohio River. The company also considered Texas and Wyoming before choosing West Virginia.
“I could not be more excited to welcome Frontieras North America to West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
“I thank them for selecting Mason County as the home of their new plant,” Justice continued. “Our goal is for West Virginia to be the energy powerhouse of the world and we just keep growing in this vital industry that is both important to our economy, and critical to ensuring the security of America. I’m also proud that our efforts to make West Virginia the most business-friendly state in the nation continue to pay dividends. Frontieras is the latest of several major companies to move into West Virginia because the outside world is finally waking up to the fact that we are the diamond in the rough that everyone missed. Not only are we blessed with an abundance of natural resources, but we also have the hardest working people you’ll find anywhere; people who are true craftsmen and experts in what they do. I have all the confidence in the world that Frontieras will be another great success story as West Virginia’s rocket ship ride to prosperity continues.”
West Virginia was ranked fifth in the country in total energy production, according to 2019 numbers. It accounted for 5% of the nation’s energy production. As of 2020 numbers, the state produced the second highest amount of coal and the had the third highest reserve base in the country. It accounted for 13% of all coal production.