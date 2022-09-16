(The Center Square) – West Virginia reached a deal with an energy business to invest $500 million to build a renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site after the legislature passed a bill to entice the investment.
BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, is buying 2,000 acres of land to build the site, which will be along the border with Ohio in Ravenswood. Another Berkshire Hathaway business, Precision Castparts Corp., will build the first facility on the site, which will be a titanium melt facility that will use renewable energy to manufacture titanium products for aerospace and other industries, according to a news release.
The announcement came just one day after lawmakers approved legislation to allow businesses in that district to resell renewable energy within the site in certain circumstances. Gov. Jim Justice called a special session for lawmakers to approve the bill, which garnered bipartisan support.
“This is a monumental announcement that will pay dividends for generations to come,” the governor said in a statement. “The partnership we are forging with BHE Renewables and PCC is testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and recruit world-class companies like these to our state. I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that West Virginia will help lead the way into a new era of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I can never thank BHE Renewables and PCC enough for their commitment to West Virginia and for the jobs and economic ripple effects this partnership will bring.”
During a news conference, Justice said the investment will help bring jobs to West Virginia and to diversify its economy.
PCC Metals President Steve Wright said in a statement that its facility will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.
“We are thrilled to partner with PCC and West Virginia to deliver this landmark renewable energy solution, hundreds of jobs and significant economic development,” Wright said. “Our future facility is an outstanding opportunity to use clean energy as we invest in further strengthening our position as a world leader in titanium metals. Manufacturing our products with 100% renewable energy benefits PCC and our customers as we strive to minimize the impact of our operations and wisely use natural resources.”
BHE Renewables will work with The West Virginia Economic Development Authority to bring additional businesses to the location.