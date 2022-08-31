(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs.
Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park on the banks of the Ohio River, which divides West Virginia and Ohio. It will use an 80,000 square-foot production facility that used to function as a steel plant. The company is also working with General Motors to produce its Pure Pontoon boat.
“This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “Pure Watercraft is a company right on the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and we welcome them to West Virginia with open arms. Long gone are the days when West Virginia was looked down upon, now, we’re competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies like Pure Watercraft to our state. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Andy Rebele, the founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft, thanked the governor and other state officials.
“We’re grateful to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and the West Virginia Legislature for their leadership as they support Pure Watercraft’s efforts to build boats that are more enjoyable, accessible, and environmentally friendly than ever before,” Rebele said in a statement. “Their ability to make decisions quickly to support our plans was a critical factor in our decision, and allows us to begin building and fulfilling orders in early 2023.”
Pure Watercraft is a Seattle-based company that was founded in 2011.