(The Center Square) – About 180 workers are expected to lose their jobs amid the closure of a coal mine based partly in West Virginia and partly in Pennsylvania.
The Monongalia County Coal Mine, most of which is based in Blacksville, West Virginia, will shut down in stages. The first stage of layoffs will occur between Aug. 9 and Aug. 21 and the second stage of shut downs will occur between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. The mine, the coal preparation plant and other facilities will all shut down in August.
It’s unclear how many workers will be laid off in the specific stages, but 180 workers will face permanent layoffs by the end of it, according to Monongalia County Resources, Inc.
The coal industry has been rapidly declining in recent years, in part because of environmental regulations imposed by governments and in part because of alternative energy sources, often subsidized by governments.