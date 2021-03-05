(The Center Square) –Legislation to expand the use of charter schools in West Virginia is heading to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk and a bill that would create a school voucher system also made progress.
House Bill 2012, sponsored by House Education Chair Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, would allow the state to approve 10 charter schools every three years, a substantial increase from the current limit of three schools per three years. The legislation also establishes a statewide virtual charter school and permits the approval of county-level virtual charter schools.
The legislation would establish an enrollment cap of 5% of publicly enrolled students for virtual schools and a cap of 10% for all charter schools. Democrats unsuccessfully tried to make the cap smaller.
“We’re a diverse state,” Ellington said in a statement. “We have different geographic regions that have different needs. This just gives opportunity. If people don’t want to take advantage of that opportunity, they don’t have to. It’s strictly voluntary.”
The bill received support from Republican leadership and school-choice advocates who argued it would boost competition and provide parents with more options. Democrats and teachers unions opposed the bill because it would divert money from already existing public schools.
“This is a great big experiment to which nobody knows what the answers are,” Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said in a statement. “We’re playing with anywhere from $200 million to $400 million of our tax dollars depending on enrollment in these various charter schools. That’s crazy.”
Romano supported a failed amendment to lower the student cap for charter schools to 1,500.
Another piece of education reform made progress by passing the House of Delegates. House Bill 2013 would allow parents to use public money to send their children to private schools or for tuition and educational resources for homeschooled students. It now heads to the Senate.
The legislation would fund the vouchers by redirecting money that would have otherwise been used for public education for the child. Similar to the charter school expansion, Republican supporters argue it would create more choice and Democratic opponents caution that it would take money out of the public school system.