(The Center Square) – As 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital workers remain on strike, the West Virginia hospital offered the union a new deal, which workers expect they will vote on this Wednesday.
The specifics of the new deal have not been released, but the union and the hospital have feuded over wages and premium costs on healthcare plans. The workers who remain on strike have not been working for nearly a month.
Nicole D’Alonzo, the public affairs coordinator for SEIU 1199, told The Center Square that the union is negotiating in good faith.
“The tone to date has been heated, but our union stands together in solidarity with all of its members on the strike line and working inside the hospital,” D’Alonzo said. “The outpouring of community support has kept us encouraged. We stand strengthened by the community and all healthcare heroes for a fair contract.”
A spokesperson for the hospital did not respond to a request for comment.