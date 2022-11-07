(The Center Square) – West Virginians headed to the polls this morning for the final day of voting to choose lawmakers and to determine if the state legislature will have the authority to approve certain business tax exemptions.
One of the most contentious issues on the ballot is Amendment 2, which would allow the state legislature to exempt machinery, equipment, and inventory business property taxes from local taxing authority. Currently, this taxing power is reserved for the local governments, per the state constitution. The Senate passed a resolution earlier this year to indicate that it would pass certain exemptions and House Republican leadership has also indicated their support for the amendment. Lawmakers have indicated that they would provide funds to local governments to make up for the tax losses caused by any exemptions.
The proposal has garnered support from business groups, such as the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association. It also has support from the state Republican party. Supporters argue that it would be a boom for the economy, for business and for jobs.
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Jim Justice criticized the legislation and argued that local control is always best. He said the amendment would halt an income stream for local governments that is currently guaranteed through the state constitution and force counties to rely on state lawmakers to adequately fund them. He said the bill would ultimately allow Charleston to control every locality’s destiny.
Justice said if there is a “bump in the road,” such as an economic downturn at the state level, it could put county government funding at risk because the counties can no longer rely on this stream of money. He said it would risk funding for police departments, fire departments and schools.
The governor also argued that the legislation would prevent the state from moving forward with an income tax reduction. For the past two years, the governor has introduced legislation that would reduce the income tax with his final aim being a total elimination of the tax. Although the plan initially received support from Republican House and Senate leadership, lawmakers could not reach an agreement on how to craft the plan. When the governor introduced similar legislation again, it passed the House, but failed to receive a vote in the Senate.
The proposal has also received opposition from county groups.
West Virginians will also vote to select their representatives in the U.S. Congress for the next two years and will vote on state House and state Senate races.
Election day voting began at 6:30 this morning and will continue until the polls close at 7:30 this evening. Before Election Day, more than 130,000 voters had already casted their ballots through advance voting.