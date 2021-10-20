(The Center Square) – An approximately $1 billion broadband plan is advancing through the West Virginia House of Delegates after Gov. Jim Justice added the legislation to the special session agenda.
House Bill 339, which is on its second reading in the House on Wednesday, would leverage federal, state and local government funds as well as funding from private investors. The plan intends to increase broadband availability to help reach 200,000 more West Virginians. It would be the largest broadband investment in state history.
About $236 million through the state broadband program would be used, as would $362 million through Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources, totaling about $718 million from those sources by fall of 2022. The plan would also use matching funds from private-sector and local government partners, which would reach about $1 billion in total.
“West Virginia students deserve to be able to do their homework,” Justice said in a statement. “Our seniors deserve access to telehealth. Our businesses deserve to be able to reach their customers and suppliers. And all our residents deserve to be able to interact with their government, stay informed as citizens, and do all the hundreds of things that take high-speed internet. … This couldn’t have been done without the hard work and commitment of our Legislature. The state’s legislative leaders, including President Blair and Speaker Hanshaw, along with all their members, deserve tremendous credit for their dedication to extending broadband to all West Virginians. It’s an honor to work with them on this issue.”
Investments would be split into two major components: the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and the West Virginia State Broadband Initiative. The former would award FCC funding to extend services to underserved areas through competitive grants and the latter would support four major award programs.
The award programs supported through the West Virginia State Broadband Initiative are the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program, the GigReady Initiative, the Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS) program and the Wireless Internet Networks (WIN) program.
The LEAD program would award grants to expand existing fiber and cable networks, the GigReady Initiative would provide matching funds to local governments for broadband investments, the MBPS program would provide additional resources to large-scale multicounty projects that need more resources for rapid implementation and the WIN program would help expand and improve existing wireless internet networks.