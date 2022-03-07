(The Center Square) – Legislation that would restructure the Department of Health and Human Resources by dividing it into separate agencies has passed the West Virginia House and sent to the Senate.
House Bill 4020, sponsored by Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, would create the Department of Health and the Department of Human Resources. It passed the House, 83-11, and was sent to the Senate Finance Committee.
Although the original text of the bill would have implemented this change in less than four months, House lawmakers adopted a substitute to postpone the restructuring until July 1, 2023. The delegates adopted the substitute after DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch expressed concern that such a fast restructuring would not be feasible.
Under the proposal, the new Department of Health would control the Bureau for Public Health, the Health Care Authority, the Office of Health Facility and Licensure and Certification, the Office of Emergency Medical Services and other agencies. The Department of Human Resources would control the Bureau of Medical Services, the Bureau of Social Services, the Bureau of Behavior Health and other agencies.