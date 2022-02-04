(The Center Square) – Legislation that would abolish West Virginia’s soda tax and change the means by which medical schools are funded advanced through a Senate committee and was sent to the floor for the consideration of the whole Senate.
Senate Bill 533, sponsored by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, advanced through the Senate Finance Committee. It would fully repeal the state’s 1-cent soda tax beginning July 1, 2024. The current tax, which was imposed in 1951, collects 1 cent for every half of a liter of soda and 80 cents for every gallon of soft drink syrup, or any fraction thereof.
Under current law, the entirety of the soda tax revenue must be used for a medical school fund, which is used for the construction, maintenance and operation of four-year schools of medicine, dentistry and/or nursing. It has been used to fund the West Virginia School of Medicine.
The legislation would immediately change medical school funding, by removing the soda tax as a funding source. Rather, the legislation would divert some funding from the insurance premium tax to the medical schools.
West Virginia University would receive $14 million from the tax, Marshall would receive $5.5 million and the Osteopathic School would receive $3.9 million.