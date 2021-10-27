(The Center Square) – The average age of people dying from COVID-19 complications went down by about a decade in 2021 when compared to 2020, from an average age of 77 to 67, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a news conference.
“We’ve fallen all the way to 67,” Justice said in a statement. “It’s a big difference. The people that are dying from this dreaded pandemic are getting younger and younger. You’ve got to get your booster shot.”
There have been 4,346 deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
To date, more than 93% of West Virginians aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 82% have been fully vaccinated. Among all adults, about 68.4% have received at least one dose and 60.3% are fully vaccinated. The risk of death or serious illness is low for young people, but the risk increases if the person has a compromised immune system or other health condition and the risk becomes higher as a person gets older.
There were 53 deaths over the weekend. Seven were in their 40s and one was in his or her 30s, according to the governor.
“From the standpoint of our parents, please encourage your children to get their vaccinations,” Justice said. “It’s going to get cold again really soon. And when it gets cold, we always run the risk of this thing picking back up again.”
Justice has also urged residents to get booster shots. A person is allowed to get a booster shot from a different vaccine company than the company from which the person received his first and second shot from.