(The Center Square) – Some at-risk West Virginians are now eligible to receive a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot after studies showed vaccine effectiveness decreased over time.
The third shot is available to some people who are immunocompromised to ensure the vaccine has greater effectiveness. It will be available for eligible people who received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“From day one we have been a leader in vaccinations and we are going to continue going in that direction,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “Our highest priority is getting those doses to the people who need it the most.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend third shots for those who have a compromised immune system. Local health departments in West Virginia started providing the shots shortly after the recommendation and the state is working on a plan to get those numbers out to the public.
Last month, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that the vaccine loses about 6% of its effectiveness every two months. Some countries have started to provide third shots, but the World Health Organization has discouraged this because some people in poor countries may not have been able to access their first dose of the vaccine yet.
Justice and his administration have continued to encourage all West Virginians to get vaccinated. At this stage, the older population is getting the vaccine in strong numbers, but younger people have been less likely to get it.
"As we look at West Virginia this is really a defining moment for us in many ways," Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said in a statement. "We are seeing COVID-19 cases and the delta variant increasing in West Virginia. Hospitalizations are going up, ICU patients are going up, individuals on ventilators are also going up. The delta variant is really starting to take hold here."
As of Monday morning, more than 90% of West Virginians who are 65 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 80% are fully vaccinated. About 83.5% of those aged 50 or older have received at least one dose and 71.7% have been fully vaccinated. About 70% of those aged 12 or older have received at least one dose and 57.5% are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 rarely leads to death or serious illness for young people who are healthy, but the risks increase for those who are elderly or have a compromised immune system or other health problems. The governor has asked older West Virginians to encourage younger West Virginians to get the vaccine.
“Congratulations to all of those out there working hard to get people 65 and older vaccinated,” Justice said. “You still have to continue to help in every way. I know that we could end this thing now if we were able to reach 90% of all individuals vaccinated.”