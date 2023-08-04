(The Center Square) – While West Virginia does not have one of the highest total gambling losses, the state’s residents are ranked sixth in a list of the highest percentage of income lost on gambling.
West Virginia residents lost 0.813% of their income, ranking below just Nevada (7.196%), Mississippi (1.750%), Louisiana (0.993%), Iowa (0.979%) and Rhode Island (0.840%) in the data compiled by Casinos.com.
West Virginia recently collected $20.8 million in taxes on iGaming and $5.3 million on sports gambling wagers over the past fiscal year as the state saw $4 billion in iGaming wagers and $527 million in total sports gambling.
West Virginia residents lost $756 million on gambling and, with a population of 1.4 million residents ages 18 and over, that amounted to $553.82 lost per individual.
That number was then compared to the average income of $65,332.