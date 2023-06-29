(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that Monday would be a state holiday heading into the Fourth of July, giving state workers a four-day weekend.
West Virginia law allows the governor to proclaim additional days as state holidays.
“It’s immeasurably important to pause on Independence Day every year and remember all the freedoms we have in our great country and all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active-duty military members," Justice said in a statement. "Their sacrifice is the reason we can all celebrate in peace, knowing that we live in the greatest country in the world. I hope all our state employees take time to reflect on this and spend time with their family and friends this weekend.”
The move comes two weeks after Justice also declared Juneteenth a state holiday for workers. That, combined with West Virginia Day on June 20, made for a second four-day weekend this month for state workers.
In his July 3 holiday proclamation, Justice said it was a recognition for the hard work of state employees and that they will receive pay for the holiday off.
"Truly, there is no better place than Almost Heaven to spend this long weekend,” Justice said. “Whether it’s exploring one of our Mountain Rides, or discovering a hidden gem on our Waterfall Trail, I encourage everyone to get out and explore our beautiful state in some way, shape, form, or fashion.”