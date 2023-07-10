(The Center Square) – West Virginia collected $20.8 million in taxes on iGaming and $5.3 million on sports gambling during the recently completed fiscal year.
The numbers are increases from the $12.9 million collected on iGaming and $4.5 million on sports wagering in Fiscal Year 2022.
There were $4 billion in iGaming wagers in the recently completed fiscal year with the casinos making $139 million off those wagers. The iGaming operates through the Mountaineer, Charles Town, Greenbrier and Mardi Gras casinos.
West Virginia keeps $17.5 million of the iGaming taxes while $3.1 million goes to the state’s program administration and $177,000 goes toward employee pensions.
West Virginia was $455.5 million in mobile sports wagers and $71.6 million in retail tickets written during the fiscal year.
The state will keep $4.5 million of the taxes while $789,000 goes toward administration.