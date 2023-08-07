(The Center Square) – West Virginia again saw 20,000 Medicaid participants lose coverage in July as the redetermination period continues for the state’s Medicaid participants, according to a new unwinding report.
That follows the state determining that another 20,000 did not remain eligible for the program in June.
Federal health emergency rules prevented states from their annual eligibility check on eligibility between March 2020 to March 31 of this year, meaning anyone who qualified for the program at any point was allowed to stay on Medicaid until redetermination began this spring.
Nationwide, that led to a record 100 million enrolled in Medicaid nationwide.
The most recent numbers show 601,078 were enrolled in Medicaid in July, down from a high of 667,471 in April.
The July report showed that 43,610 Medicaid recipients had eligibility checked in July with 23,127 retaining coverage.
Of those who did not keep coverage, 4,756 were deemed ineligible and 1,489 of those were transferred to the federal health care marketplace while 14,611 were determined ineligible for procedural reasons such as failure to respond while 1,116 hadn’t completed the application.
Of the procedure drops, 5,489 were children while 993 children were deemed ineligible for Medicaid or CHIP and 294 were sent to the marketplace.