(The Center Square) – West Virginia collected $6.5 billion in the recently completed fiscal year, according to numbers released by the Senate Finance Committee.
That compares to the $4.6 billion that was estimated for the year. The official numbers also come a week after Gov. Jim Justice said that estimates showed the state would finish the year with $1.8 billion more in collections than were estimated for the first time.
The collections were higher than the $5.9 billion a year before. In June, West Virginia collected $582 million compared to the $662 million collected in fiscal year 2022.
One of the largest year-over-year increases in collections came from severance tax, assessed for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone, and sandstone among others.
West Virginia collected $946 million in severance tax this fiscal year compared to an estimate of $250 million and $769 million in collections in fiscal 2022.
“All West Virginians should take a lot of pride in this historic announcement, because, at the end of the day, this money belongs to them,” Justice said when releasing last week’s numbers. “The records we’ve shattered with the close of this fiscal year are all-time historic and will be written into the history books forevermore.”
The state appropriated $1.2 billion of the overage in this year’s budget and $231 million is required to go to the state’s Rainy Day Fund, leaving $454 million unappropriated.