(The Center Square) – Sixteen West Virginia companies will be receiving loans or grants worth anywhere from $9,000 to $500,000 as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s support of agriculture producers and rural small businesses.
The grants and loans are for investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of the company’s operation.
The funding is part of the Inflation Reduction Act and will give $266 million to 1,334 different projects across the country.
“Creating opportunity for rural communities means investing in farmers, ranchers, and small businesses,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “… These once-in-a-generation investments in renewable energy, like wind and solar, and energy efficient technologies create new markets and deliver real cost savings for our small and mid-sized agricultural operations and Main Street businesses, building and keeping wealth in rural America.”
The largest West Virginia grant will be $500,000 to Wetzel County glass manufacturer Wismach Holding Co. for energy efficient manufacturing equipment expected to realize $249,284 per year in savings.
Morgan County’s Caperton FurnitureWorks will receive $362,630 for an energy-efficient dust-mitigation system expected to lead to $11,900 in annual savings. Cabell County’s Solar Holler Power Plant Co. will receive $250,000 to install a 701-kilowatt solar array expected to produce 814,678 kilowatt hours per year, enough electricity to power 76 homes.
Berkeley County car dealership MART Toy Inc. will receive $238,666 for a solar array expected to save $5,431 and generate 545,416 kWh (75%), enough energy to power 50 homes.
Hardy County’s Foltz Farm will receive $164,450 for a solar array expected to save $30,393 per year and replace 303,937 kilowatt hours (98%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 28 homes.
Other companies receiving the loans and grants included: New Wind Rising Farm ($33,816) in Wayne and Cabell counties, Hardy County’s Valley View Poultry ($36,778), Morgan County’s Remarkable Resources ($37,675), a Jefferson County commercial real estate facility at 515 E Washington ($20,000) and Hardy County’s Abel Family Farm ($12,172).
Loans and grants also went to Hardy County’s C & P Carpet Plus ($18,270), Jefferson County’s Cobb and Associates ($19,350), Berkeley County’s Hunters Hardware ($14,000), Doddridge County’s Main Street Estate ($11,057), Monongalia County’s Eddy Farm ($11,248) and Marshall County’s Tri-State Electric Machinery Company ($9,380).