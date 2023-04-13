(The Center Square) – West Virginia is ranked 47th in economic performance in the newest “Rich state, poor state” rankings from the American Legislative Exchange Council.
The annual rankings from ALEC – an organization favoring limited government, free markets and federalism – rank states on 15 state policy categories including gross domestic product, domestic migration and non-farm payroll employment.
West Virginia was also ranked 28th in economic outlook. West Virginia was ranked atop the list for being a right-to-work state and for not having estate/inheritance tax and was second for a low average workers’ compensation costs.
The state ranked 46th in remaining tax burden after income tax, property tax and sales tax and was 40th in person income tax progressivity.
The state recently passed a bill an $817.8 million income tax cut bill into law. The personal income tax portion is expected to have a $114.6 million impact this fiscal year before growing to $695.6 million in fiscal 2024, $609.5 million in fiscal 2025 and $634.4 million in fiscal 2026.
West Virginia’s No. 47 ranking in economic performance was for the time period from 2011 to 2021. Florida, Utah, Arizona and Idaho topped those rankings while Connecticut, Alaska and Louisiana were at the bottom of the rankings.
West Virginia was last in non-farm payroll employment and 47th in state gross domestic product. The state was 32nd in absolute domestic migration.