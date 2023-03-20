(The Center Square) – When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed the state’s $4.9 billion budget into law Friday, he also signed off on a pay raise for the state troopers and the state’s teachers.
At the same time, state employees saw an increase in what they will owe for their Public Employees Insurance Agency rates.
The state’s budget bill included a $2,300 pay raise for the state’s employees related to the executive branch.
Teachers, meanwhile, will receive a $2,340 annual raise that will amount to between a 3.8% and 6.8% annual raise and cost the state $84.8 million annually. Senate Bill 423’s fiscal note shows a $2,300 annual raise for West Virginia State Police and civilian lab employees will cost $2.2 million annually.
"You remember way back when we did a 5% pay raise? It was the biggest pay raise percentage-wise in the history of the state,” Justice said. “We've done four of them now, and I hope to goodness before I'm gone, we'll be able to do one more because I know the job you do. I know what you do. I know how hard you work every day."
In all, the teacher and state police pay raises are expected to lead to $28.8 million in annual liabilities in the retirement system.
In additional to the teacher raise, other school service personnel will receive a $1,560 per year pay raise.
The insurance changes for public employees related to fixing issues with the PEIA system, with the bill setting a minimum reimbursement rate for PEIA to 110% of Medicare’s reimbursement rates and setting the cost sharing for the plan at 80% for the state and 20% per employees by July 1.
“This is a permanent fix for something that we started for a long time,” Justice said. "We could have continued to keep kicking the can down the road. But this stops that. This is moving in the right direction. You have the assurance that when you go home at night, you won't have to depend on the hope of having surpluses. This fixes it, and this doesn’t go away.”