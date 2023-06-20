(The Center Square) – Huntington was ranked as having the third-best ratio of outstanding debt to capital ratio in a new report on how 149 of the country’s top cities are run.
West Virginia’s other entry in the rankings, Charleston, was 111th overall in the best-run city list while Huntington’s overall ranking was 34.
Nashville tied for last place with New York City, Atlanta, Denver and San Francisco as cities with the largest long-term debt per capita.
Nampa, Idaho, ranked atop the list, followed by Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky, and Nashua, New Hampshire
WalletHub took into account 36 metrics in the six main categories of financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and both infrastructure and pollution. The rankings looked overall at the quality of city services compared to the city’s overall budget spending.
Huntington’s highest ranking (5th) came in financial stability, followed by infrastructure and pollution (35th). It’s lowest ranking (128) came in economy.
Charleston’s best ranking came in education (21st) while it ranked low in health (139) and financial stability (133).