(The Center Square) – West Virginia collected $319 million more than it budgeted in taxes and fees in April, according to numbers released Monday by the Senate Finance Committee.

The state collected $826 million compared to the $507 million that was budgeted. That means that the state has surpassed its tax collection estimates for the fiscal year with two months of collections remaining.

The state has collected $5.4 billion for the first 10 months of the fixcal year while the year-to-date budgeted amount was $3.8 billion and the full fiscal year budgeted amount was $4.6 billion.

A large chunk of the April collections came from personal income tax, with the state collecting $472.6 million in April and $2.3 billion for the fiscal year, exceeding the budgeted amount by $439 million.

“West Virginia exceeded its April 2023 Tax collections estimate by $319 MILLION but we have yet to act to improve officer and staff vacancies in regional jails and prisons, even though it would cost approximately $40M/year for $10K across the board pay raises,” Del. Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont, wrote about the numbers. “And $10K pay raise most likely costs half of that when you factor in $20M in funds going to pay the National Guard to work temporarily in facilities and unwanted and unnecessary overtime payments to correctional workers costing 1.5 x rate per hour of work.”

West Virginia collected $35.6 million in severance tax in April and has collected $823 million for the fiscal year, compared to the estimate of $200 million.

Severance tax is assessed for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone, and sandstone among others.

