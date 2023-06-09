(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice this week announced the approval of $18 million in West Virginia broadband funding as part of a plan to invest $1 billion in the state to increase broadband connectivity.
This week’s announcement related to $37.8 million in funding for wireless connectivity in state parks and forests throughout the state, The grants will bring 5G and increased wireless connectivity to Coopers Rock State Forest, Watoga State Park, and the surrounding areas.
“I am committed to ensuring that all West Virginians, and all who visit our Great State have access to the most advanced internet connectivity possible,” Justice said in a statement. “This allocation of funding represents several major steps toward this goal. The projects I am announcing today continue to solidify our commitment to developing broadband infrastructure throughout West Virginia.”
West Virginia will be spending $18.7 million on the project while federal and other funds will contribute $19.2 million.
Frontier will receive $7.7 million plus $7.7 million more in matching funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 4,165 targeted addresses in the greater Ravenswood area of Jackson County. It will receive $5,710,010 and $10.6 million in matching funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 1,967 targeted addresses in the greater Ripley area of Jackson County.
Prodigi will receive $4,362,723 for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 799 targeted addresses in Preston and Monongalia counties.
The program will send U.S. Cellular $679,950 to upgrade three existing towers outside of the Coopers Rock State Forest boundary. It will also receive $250,000 to strategically plan for a wireless implementation project to bring high-speed reliable connectivity to Watoga State Park.