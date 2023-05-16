(The Center Square) – The end of the federal COVID-19 emergency has led to two significant changes for those on assistance programs in West Virginia.
The state has re-started the redetermination program for those on Medicaid and WVCHIP. During the public health emergency, rules were suspended and those deemed eligible for programs remained eligible. As of March, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that 665,010 West Virginia residents were on the programs.
That’s part of the estimated 100 million on Medicaid in the United States, according to the Foundation for Government Accountability. The FGA estimates that 20 million of those are actually ineligible for the programs, which is estimated to cost the U.S. $16 billion per month.
The work requirements for those ages 18-49 without children or dependants for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents will also resume statewide starting July 1.
“All potentially impacted individuals will receive a letter in mid-May with more information,” DHHR said. “Those who believe they should be exempted from this requirement are encouraged to speak with their caseworker.”