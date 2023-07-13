(The Center Square) – West Virginia is the furthest behind in prime-age employment from before the COVID-19 pandemic of any state in the country, a new report shows.
West Virginia’s employment rate for those ages 25 to 54 was 73% for the first three months of 2023 compared to a rate of 78.4% in the first three months of 2020, according to data from Pew Charitable Trusts.
West Virginia is one of 24 states that are still behind the 2020 numbers.
“The employment-to-population ratio can decline two ways: when fewer workers are employed, as was the case in West Virginia, or when a state’s population grows faster than the number of residents with jobs, as in New Mexico,” the report said.
The states with the largest gain during that time were Utah (3.8 percentage points), Mississippi (3.4 percentage points) and South Dakota (3.3 percentage points).
“Unlike the often-cited unemployment rate, the ratio of prime-age workers to same-age population helps account for older and younger workers’ choices about retirement or full-time education,” the report said. “It also factors in the total population, including those not actively looking for work.
“Employment tends to be a key driver of state finances, as paychecks help generate individual income tax dollars and fuel consumer spending, which produces sales and corporate income tax revenue.”