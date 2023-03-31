(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill into law this week that removes many of the state’s certificate of need laws, which regulated how many and where hospital services could happen.
Senate Bill 613 removes certificate of need laws for the state’s birthing centers and for hospital inpatient services, out-patient services, emergency room services, surgical services, diagnostic and imaging services and laboratory services on a hospital campus.
“For years, CON has stood in the way of expanding access to care, empowering medical providers, and delivering higher quality of services to patients,” Americans for Prosperity West Virginia State Director Jason Huffman said. “West Virginians deserve access to more personalized, affordable health care, so we thank Governor Justice, as well as the House of Delegates and State Senate for enacting Senate Bill 613. This is a step in the right direction for repealing all CON laws.”
The bill passed the House of Delegates on March 9 and the Senate on March 10 before Justice signed it along with a flurry of bills this week.
Certificate of need laws were mandated by the federal government in 1974 and regulate how many medical facilities are available in an area and what services they provide in an effort to reduce consumer costs. Even though Congress later eliminated the CON requirement in 1987, many states retained them.
Several groups, including AFP, the West Virginia Affiliate of American College of Nurse-Midwives, West Virginia Nurses Association, Midwives Alliance of West Virginia and the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy applauded the move.
"Research has shown, time and again, that certificate of need laws limit supply, increase cost, and decrease the quality of health care across the country,” said Jessi Troyan, Director of Policy & Research for the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy. “This reform enacted by the Legislature is a vital first step to reverse those trends. I look forward to future efforts that continue to increase access and affordability of health care for all West Virginians."
The group cited research that said the state’s CON laws have blocked at least 2,424 additional hospital beds, 25 hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, up to seven MRIs, and 16 additional CT scan machines in the state.
“The Midwifery Model of Care, as practiced in birth centers, has repeatedly been shown to improve outcomes in low-risk women,” said Beth Redden, President of the West Virginia Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives. “Midwife care protects a person’s bodily autonomy, encourages shared decision-making, and values fully informed consent.”