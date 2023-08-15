(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed three bills to spend $25 million on pay increases for correctional officers and staff throughout the state.
The bills add to salaries for current correctional staff along with increasing starting pay and give bonuses to non-uniformed staff.
The starting salary for officers will move up from $35,514 to $40,000 while salaries will now be $48,000 at the end of the second year of service.
Some correctional officers in categories three through seven and non-uniformed staff will receive $250 annual raises in 2024 while current correctional staff will receive two retention incentives totaling $4,600, with the first in October and second in March 2024.
"It is incredibly important our hardworking correctional officers get paid what they deserve," Justice said. "This legislation is just a drop in the bucket, but it will go a long way in filling our vacant positions and upgrading our jails around the state. We have been working with lawmakers for a while to make this happen, and I am thrilled to see it cross the finish line. This is a big win for West Virginia."
Justice also signed a special session bill to offer free-of-charge temporary IDs that are valid for 180 days. Another bill prohibits the use of state funds for certain procedures or benefits not deemed medically necessary for persons in the corrections custody.
In all, West Virginia’s Department of Corrections oversees 11 prisons, 10 regional jails, 10 juvenile centers, and three work-release sites.