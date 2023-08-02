(The Center Square) – House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, has said he plans to step down as minority leader Tuesday at the end of the legislative interim meetings.
Skaff said he plans to focus on his family and business, where he is president of HD Media, owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Huntington Herald-Dispatch and five weekly newspapers in southern West Virginia.
“I have enjoyed working with Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw to deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” Skaff said in a statement. “In my role as Minority Leader, I worked with Speaker Hanshaw to focus on attracting businesses to our state and creating jobs here as we traveled the country to encourage companies and major corporations to Choose WV.”
Skaff said that House of Delegates Minority Leader Pro Temp Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell County, will take over as minority leader.
“Sean is a strong leader, delegate and friend,” Skaff said in a statement. “I know that he will lead the caucus well.”
West Virginia Metro News reported Skaff is rumored to be considering a switch to the Republican Party and a run for Secretary of State, something Skaff did not confirm or deny.