(The Center Square) - West Virginia started the new fiscal year again ahead of estimates by collecting $335 million in taxes and fees in July, which beat the budgeted amount by $7.7 million.
The numbers, however, were down 12% from the $381 million collected in July 2022.
Sales and use taxes were $93.6 million compared to the $99.1 million estimate and $96.3 million collected in July 2022.
The largest drop was in severance tax, where the state collected $3.8 million compared to the $27.4 million budgeted estimate and $51.6 million collected last July.
Severance tax is assessed for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone and sandstone among others.
Last year, West Virginia collected $950 million in severance tax, a 24% increase from the year before.