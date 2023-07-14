(The Center Square) – More than $18 million could be headed to 11 infrastructure projects in West Virginia after Gov. Jim Justice recommended them for grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The ARC is an economic development agency between the federal government and 13 states in the Appalachian region with the ARC board giving final approval.
The largest grant would be $4.2 million to Williamson for a water system upgrade that would increase the cities water storage capacity as well as replace failing equipment.
A $3.3 million grant was recommended for Hamlin to upgrade its storm water and sewer system.
“These upgrades are going to be phenomenal, and we really appreciate the Appalachian Regional Commission for giving us the ability to recommend and give these grants to these communities throughout West Virginia,” Justice said. “These projects will not only address many of our community and economic development needs in the state, but also take advantage of our assets so that we can continue to grow our economy.”
A $3 million grant is recommended for a water extension in Cowen off Route 82 in Birch County that would bring public water service to 60 new customers.
A sewer project in Flatwoods-Canoe Run would receive $2.6 million to extend sewer service to 79 new customers in Braxton County while a $2 million grant is recommended for Walton to construct a wastewater treatment plant and collection system to serve 115 residential and commercial customers.
Other grants include $1.4 million for water system improvements in Junior, $800,000 for water system improvements at the AAA Mobile Home Park in New Martinsville and $187,000 for a drinking water and circuit rider project throughout the state.
The West Virginia Development Office would receive $250,000 to provide training and consultation services while the Department of Economic Development would get $220,000 to provide consolidated technical assistance.