(The Center Square) – West Virginia has seen its seasonally adjusted unemployment drop from 3.9% to 3.3% over the past year in recently released June numbers.
That happened while the state added 6,500 non-farm jobs in the state. West Virginia remains below the national average of 3.6% unemployment for June.
The largest increase in jobs over that time were 2,500 new mining and logging jobs with 2,200 in private education and health services, 1,300 in leisure and hospitality, 1,100 in construction and 1,400 in other services.
The largest job declines were 1,800 less jobs in manufacturing and 700 less in professional and business services.
West Virginia added 900 new jobs from May to June with 600 in the goods-producing sector and 300 in the service-producing sector.
The number of unemployed rose 200 from May to June up to 25,700.