(The Center Square) – The chair of West Virginia’s Senate Committee on Finance has asked the United States Office of Inspector General to look into how Gov. Jim Justice used $28.3 million in coronavirus recovery funds, including sending $10 million to Marshall University for its baseball field.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, led a February hearing looking into the funds, which were from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The $28.3 million in CARES Act funds were moved to the Department of Corrections under the guise of coronavirus relief, with the governor’s counsel saying it was compensating the department for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those funds were then sent to Justice’s donations and charities account, which had never given funding to the Department of Corrections. From there, Justice sent the money to Marshall as part of a $23 million baseball field project.
Tarr wrote he was inquiring if Justice “grossly misappropriated, and misused” the $28.2 million on “non-covid related expenses such that it would violate federal law/regulation, violate ethics standards, or would be subject to claw back at some time in the future for improper application.”
The letter goes on to detail the information the Senate committee found out at its Feb. 3 hearing on the matter along with sharing emails and documents on how the funds were transferred.
During that hearing, J. Berkeley Bentley, General Counsel for Justice, said the $28.3 million of CARES Act funds were moved to a different fund before the CARES Act deadline.
“It’s no longer CARES, but the money is still available for lawful purposes,” Bentley said at the hearing.
Tarr’s letter, however, questions if that logic is true and approved by the federal government.