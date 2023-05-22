(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s unemployment rate is just lower than the national average at 3.3% compared to 3.4% nationally.
In April, the total number of unemployed in the state dropped by 900 to 26,000 with total employment rising by 800.
West Virginia ranked 17th in WalletHub’s rankings of the states with the most positive unemployment rate changes.
Nebraska, New Hampshire and South Dakota all rank atop that list with unemployment rates at 2.1% and below.
Nevada, the District of Columbia, California and Texas are at the bottom of the list.
Since April 2022, West Virginia’s nonfarm payroll employment has risen 1,800 with a gain of 1,900 in mining and logging along with 1,800 in private education and health services and 1,400 in government.
Meanwhile, manufacturing has declined 1,600 and construction has dropped 1,200.
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate is 54.6%.