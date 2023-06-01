(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is the favorite in a 2024 Senate matchup with Senator Joe Manchin by a 22-percentage point margin, according to a new East Carolina University poll.
The ECU Center for Survey Research poll surveyed registered voters in the state, with Justice holding a 57% approval rate for his work as governor compared to 29% who disapprove. Manchin, meanwhile, holds a 33% job approval rating with 59% disapproving.
“Although it is still early, Jim Justice is the clear favorite to win in West Virginia’s 2024 U.S. Senate election,” said Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research. “He is a popular Republican governor challenging an unpopular Democratic incumbent in a heavily Republican state. Likewise, our poll results make clear that Donald Trump would easily win the West Virginia Republican presidential primary if the election were held now.”
The poll found 51% of self-identified Democrats in the state approved of Manchin’s work while 37% of independents and 22% of Republicans approve.
Justice’s approval rating is 70% from Republicans, 52% among independents and 39% of Democrats.
Only 26% in the state approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance with 68% disapproving.
If the hypothetical race included just Manchin and Alex Mooney, Mooney holds a 41% to 40% lead over Manchin with 18% undecided.
Justice leads Mooney by 41 percentage points in a Republican primary, 53% to 12%.
“When asked if Senator Manchin should remain a Democrat or switch parties, voters in West Virginia were split on the matter, with 33% saying he should remain a Democrat and 33% saying he should switch to the Republican Party,” the poll said.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump holds a 54% to 9% advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential Republican primary in the state.
The poll was conducted from 957 registered voters on May 22 and May 23.