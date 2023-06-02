(The Center Square) – West Virginia has collected $1.3 billion more this fiscal year than its initial estimate with one month remaining to collect.
The state has collected $5.9 billion in taxes and fees compared to the expected $4.6 billion.
In May, West Virginia collected $474 million compared to an estimate of $339 million. Year-to-date for the fiscal year, the state has collected $1.7 billion more than estimated, the first time in West Virginia history that has happened.
“This incredible surplus will allow us to continue making wise investments in our roads, schools, water systems, broadband, economic development, and much more," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. "All West Virginians will see the benefit of these dollars, and should be incredibly proud of this accomplishment today.”
The estimated figures entering the year, however, were below what was collected last fiscal year. The 2023 collections in May, for example, were up just 1% from May 2022. For the entire fiscal year to date, collections in 2023 are up 13% from $5.2 billion to $5.9 billion.
The state has estimated it will collect $455 million in June after collecting $662 million in June 2022.
The largest overage compared to estimates this fiscal year has come from severance tax, assessed for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone, and sandstone among others.
More than $890 million in severance taxes have been collected compared to the $250 million estimate for the year. The state has collected $1.5 billion in sales and use tax, nearly $43,000 above the $1.5 billion estimate for the year.