Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – West Virginia has collected $4.9 million in sports wagering taxes and $18 million in taxes on iGaming so far this fiscal year.

West Virginia has seen $3.5 billion in iGaming wagers and $484 million in sports gambling wagers in numbers through May 13.

The four physical casinos in the state also collected $30.4 million off $86.9 million in revenue on table games.

West Virginia charges a 10% tax on sportsbook revenue, with $730,000 this fiscal year going to administration costs and $4.1 million going to the state. The state has seen $417 million in mobile wagers and $67 million in tickets written at the state’s five casinos.

West Virginia has collected $15.3 million in sports wagering taxes since gambling opened in July 2019.

West Virginia, meanwhile, collects 15% privilege tax on iGaming revenue with the state putting $2.7 million in tax toward administrative expenses along with $153,000 toward pension and $15.2 million went to the state.

The iGaming taxes are up from the $12.9 million collected in fiscal year 2022 and $5 million in fiscal year 2021 after wagering opened on Jan. 1, 2021.

