(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s attorney general filed a consumer protection lawsuit again four members of one family over a wide range of complaints involving the sale and moving, delivering and setup or repair of mobile homes in southern and central West Virginia.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alleges in the suit that husband and wife Gary and Veronica May, son Joshua May and grandson Tyler May have been doing business without any of the required licenses as May Brothers Mobile Home Movers.
The attorney general’s office said that it has received at least 15 consumer complaints agains the family for deceptive sales practices, sale of homes not fit for occupancy, faulty and unsafe installation of mobile homes, failure to make promised repairs and renovations and failure to return deposits.
The attorney general’s consumer protection division opened an investigation in May. The Manufactured Housing Board has sent nine cease and desist orders to the company, which has not stopped it from engaging in unlawful activities, according the Morrisey’s office.
“It’s really simple: “If you’re going to do business in West Virginia, you better comply with our consumer protection laws, and be honest about your work,” Morrisey said. “Those who defraud consumers must be held accountable to the full extent of the law.
“Most businesses that operate in the state do the right thing but if you cross the line, we’re going to make sure there’s enforcement. Plain and simple.”