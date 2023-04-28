(The Center Square) – West Virginia saw more than 2,000 new taxpayers from other states in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to new data released by the United States Internal Revenue Service.
West Virginia saw 37,121 new taxpayers filing either a 1040 or W-2 that came from other states while it lost 35,037 for a net gain of more than 2,000 in new tax forms filed in 2021.
Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee topped the list in gains.
West Virginia’s amounted to a net increase of $32.6 million in adjusted gross income when outgoing tax dollars are subtracted, according to the new IRS data.
The data is compiled by comparing the addresses of taxpayers before and after they change states and then shifting their gross income. People who didn't file taxes aren't reflected in the data. A return received in 2020 represents a taxpayer's residence in 2019. The agency's latest data reflects 2020 tax filings sent in 2021.
During the year, the state saw 6,882 more taxpayers from Virginia along with 4,874 from Maryland and 4,712 from Ohio.
In turn, Ohio was the main state where West Virginians landed when they left the state with 5,554 moving to Ohio and 4,626 going to Virginia in 2020.