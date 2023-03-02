(The Center Square) – A bill to increase the salary of West Virginia’s governor and constitutional officers pass the House this week and was read in and sent to the Senate Finance Committee.
House Bill 3135 would raise the governor’s salary from $150,000 to $180,000 starting in 2025 and would increase the officer salaries to $115,000 from $95,000.
Those officers include the state attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, treasurer and Commissioner of Agriculture.
The bill was one of 27 bills the House passed on Crossover Day and then sent to the Senate.