(The Center Square) – West Virginia will finish the year with $1.8 billion more in tax and fee collections than budgeted, something Gov. Jim Justice called a record for a second straight year.
But the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy says that is because Justice gamed the system with budget underestimates to make it appear as if the state was doing well financially under his watch.
"Presumably, this tactic has been deployed to manufacture a narrative of economic strength to make the case for Justice’s 2023 income tax cuts,” the center wrote. “But the reality is that state costs aren’t flat, which is why responsible budgeting takes inflation into account."
The state collected $6.5 billion for the fiscal year, which Justice said is 10% higher than the adjusted collections last fiscal year. June collections are expected to finish at $580 million.
“This is an unbelievable accomplishment, and is undeniable proof that the days of West Virginia being known as poor, backward, and behind-the-times are over once and for all,” Justice said. “West Virginia is growing, our people are employed and raising their families here, companies from all over the world are investing in us, and we’ve changed the image of our state to the outside world in a major way.”
State severance tax led to $950 million in collections, 24% higher than the year before. The tax is assessed for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone, and sandstone among others.
The state appropriated $1.2 billion of the overage in this year’s budget and $231 million is required to go to the state’s Rainy Day Fund, leaving $454 million unappropriated.
“I’m going to work with the Legislature to take what’s left unappropriated and continue to make wise investments in what we know will bring us more goodness, like infrastructure, federal matches, and tourism, because the more we tell the world about West Virginia, the more people will want to live, work, and raise their families here,” Justice said.
The budget appropriations included $275 million to the West Virginia Department Of Economic Development, $282 million to a federal funds/grant match program for the governor’s office, $40 million to the School Building Authority, $52 million to the Division of Natural Resources and $21 million to the Department of Agriculture for soil conservation projects.
It also included $125 million for a consolidated state laboratory, $50 million for West Virginia University’s National Cancer Institute and $29 million to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.