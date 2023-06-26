(The Center Square) – West Virginia will be receiving $1.2 billion in federal broadband funding, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, announced Monday.
The funding was part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
Manchin pointed toward Federal Communications Commission broadband coverage maps, which he has challenged since they were introduced in 2016.
“As the only member of Congress to formally challenge the FCC coverage maps and prove them wrong, I know firsthand how much work went into this announcement, and I want to thank the thousands of West Virginians that submitted their own speed tests,” Manchin said in a statement. “Today, not only are we announcing more than $1.2 billion to finally ensure every home in West Virginia is connected to reliable broadband. The maps now show what we knew all along – that West Virginia is one of the least-served states in the country.”
In May, more than 86,000 new underserved locations in West Virginia were added to the maps. Manchin’s office says it submitted more than 2,400 speed tests to the FCC on behalf of West Virginians to prove that its maps were inaccurate.
Manchin was the author of the portion of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that decides funding for each state in the $42.5 billion program based on its proportion of unserved areas.
“Affordable, high-speed internet is essential for West Virginians to fully participate in the 21st century economy,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “This historic $1.2 billion investment in West Virginia, made possible by the leadership of Senator Manchin and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help create good paying jobs, boost the economy, and ensure that everyone in the state has the opportunity to succeed.”